Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit rises 32% to Rs188.77 crore

CPIL’s total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs1,100.14 crore from Rs1,186.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017. File Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi:FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) on Monday reported an increase of 32.39% in its net profit to Rs188.77 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March led by strong volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs142.58 crore in the fourth quarter last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

CPIL’s total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs1,100.14 crore from Rs1,186.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017. The company’s total expenses stood at Rs824.62 crore in the quarter.

CPIL managing director Issam Bachaalani said, “In the fourth quarter, we delivered strong volume growth of 4 per cent despite a competitive business environment.”

For the entire 2017-18, CPIL’s net profit stood at Rs673.37 crore, compared to Rs577.43 crore in 2016-17. Total income of CPIL stood at Rs4,367.24 crore in the year as against Rs4,561.32 crore in 2016-17.

“We maintained our strong leadership position in both the toothpaste and toothbrush categories in FY 2017-18, with volume market share for the year at 53.4% and 44.8%, respectively,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, CPIL informed that its board has declared a special-fourth interim dividend of Rs11 per equity share for the financial year 2017-18. The total dividend declared for the year is Rs24 per share, including the earlier dividends of Rs13 per share, it said.

Colgate-Palmolive India shares closed at Rs1,207.50 on BSE, down 1.30% from their previous close.