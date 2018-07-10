HDFC Group’s market cap crosses ₹ 10 trillion, Tata Group at ₹ 11 trillion

HDFC Group has four listed firms while the Tata Group has close to 30. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Deepak Parekh-led financial services conglomerate HDFC Group on Tuesday saw the market capitalisation of its listed firms cross the ₹ 10 trillion mark, making it only the second Indian business house after the Tata group to achieve this feat. HDFC Group has four listed companies—Housing Finance Development Corp. Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, life insurance firm HDFC Standard Life Ltd and Gruh Finance Ltd. The Tata Group has about 30 firms listed on the stock exchange.

Another HDFC entity—its mutual fund arm—is currently in the process of launching an IPO, after which the group will have five listed firms. Analysts have pegged HDFC Mutual Fund’s market cap at around ₹ 30,000 crore.

At close of trade Tuesday, the market cap of HDFC Bank stood at ₹559,633.53 crore, HDFC’s was ₹ 326,776.81 crore, HDFC Standard Life Insurance ₹95,936.72 crore and Gruh Finance ₹24,967.71 crore on the BSE.

Tata Group firms have a combined market cap of nearly Rs11 trillion. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is the country’s most valued firm with a market valuation of ₹718,623.56 crore. HDFC Group’s HDFC Bank is the country’s third most valued firm in terms of market cap.

On Tuesday, shares of HDFC Bank rose 1.31% to close at ₹ 2,149, HDFC 1.54% to ₹ 1,939.20, HDFC Standard Life 0.51% to ₹ 476.70 while Gruh Finance fell by 0.96% to ₹ 341.35 on the BSE.

HDFC is one of the few blue-chip companies in the country which is not run by a promoter family and is professionally-managed with a diverse institutional shareholding. The group has also seen a very stable top management leadership, while it has prospered in a sector like real estate consistently over decades. The top-four leaders of HDFC Ltd, including Parekh and Keki Mistry, together have over 150 years of leadership experience.

While the flagship HDFC Ltd has been in business for the last four decades, HDFC Bank has been in business for 25 years and HDFC Standard Life for 20 years. Gruh Finance has been in business for 30 years.

HDFC Ltd currently has 76% FII holding, which has remained in this range for many years, including in the aftermath of the Lehman crisis that saw foreign investors pulling out money across sectors. The FII holding rose to as much as 80% in March 2015.