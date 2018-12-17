IIT Madras-Nasscom to train IT professionals in digital skills

The SSC and IIT Madras will work towards building a skills academy and establish a program with extensive courses and training programmes to facilitate skill building in the institution. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Industry body Nasscom has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras for its FutureSkills Platform that is targeted at re-skilling/upskilling four million people on digital skills.

Under its FutureSkills Platform, Nasscom aims to re-skill/upskill four million people from the IT-ITeS industry, students entering the workforce and employees of other industries/government on digital skills.

“The partnership (with IIT-Madras) will facilitate the building of an able workforce to support the industry and other stakeholders. This will ensure that there is plenty of trained manpower for the jobs being created in the evolving ecosystem,” Nasscom said in a statement.

The partnership will be directly with the Sector Skills Council (SSC) which is the education and skill development initiative of Nasscom.

The SSC and IIT Madras will work towards building a skills academy and establish a program with extensive courses and training programmes to facilitate skill building in the institution, the statement said.

“...(this iniative) will be a significant catalyst for the IT-ITS industry’s FutureSkills initiative, which aims to get India accelerated on the path to becoming the global hub for talent for the new emerging technologies like AI, IOT, CyberSecurity, Big Data, Cloud and BlockChain,” Nasscom CEO (IT-ITES Sector Skills Council) Amit Aggarwal said.

This partnership will help Nasscom build a future-ready workforce, ready to work with emerging technologies and cutting-edge skills in IT and contribute meaningfully to the tech sector, he added.

