TCS expands operations in Florida as part of Transamerica deal

New Delhi:India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Wednesday said it has expanded operations in Florida, US, with over 430 employees joining the company as part of its deal with Transamerica.

TCS had in January signed an over $2 billion deal with Transamerica to administer the latter’s life insurance, annuity, supplemental health insurance, and workplace voluntary benefits products.

It covered managing administration of more than 10 million policies. More than 430 former Transamerica employees now work for TCS at this new St Petersburg facility (in Florida) as part of recruiting and investing in more than 2,200 Transamerica jobs across the US in multiple locations, the Indian software services giant said in a statement.

“TCS will occupy several floors of Transamerica’s building at 570 Carillon Parkway in St Petersburg, as part of a multi-year agreement with Transamerica... The St Petersburg office is a new US business centre for TCS, adding to the over 1,000 employees already serving American businesses throughout the state,” it added.

TCS said it has invested nearly $3 billion in the US over the past three years and has been among the top two IT services job creators in the country.

“TCS is a leading industry employer in the US, striving to help American companies like Transamerica to digitally transform their business and capitalise on rapidly evolving customer demands,” said Suresh Muthuswami, president and global head (banking, financial services and insurance platforms) at TCS.

“We look forward to partnering with St Petersburg’s city, state and local organizations to further build upon our business and community impact,” he added. The company said it has made tremendous community impact in Florida over past several years.