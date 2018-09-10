Infosys inks 3-year deal with Australian Open

Infosys CEO and managing director Salil Parekh. The financial details of the deal were, however, not disclosed by Infosys.

New Delhi: India’s second largest software services firm Infosys said Monday it has signed a three-year partnership with the Australian Open as its official digital innovation partner.

Infosys will leverage its expertise in emerging technologies like Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence as well as Virtual and Augmented Reality, to provide unique, innovative and engaging experiences for fans, Infosys said in a statement.

“Partnering with Infosys is an exciting next step in our ongoing quest to innovate the Australian Open and engage new audiences across the world,” Craig Tiley, tournament director, Australian Open, said.

Tennis Australia is the governing body of tennis in Australia, promoting and facilitating participation the sport at all levels, as well as conducting national and international tournaments and events.

The partnership is about creating new ways of experiencing the Australian Open, Infosys CEO and managing director Salil Parekh said.

“We are really excited about the opportunity to showcase how digital technologies can enhance the boundaries of this tournament, to change the way the Australian Open is watched, analysed and played,” he added.