Ikea expects to open Mumbai store next year

New Delhi: Swedish furniture major Ikea, which will open its first India store in Hyderabad tomorrow, expects to launch its Mumbai store next year, according to a top executive. The Mumbai store is under construction and is expected to open next summer, Ikea’s India country manager Peter Betzel told Reuters, adding that India will be one of Ikea’s biggest sourcing markets in the future.

Ikea is opening its first India store at a 13-acre complex in Hitec City, Hyderabad, and expects to welcome as many as 7 million visitors a year. IKEA has set up a 150 member task force to help customers assemble furniture and is also partnering with UrbanClap, an app that connects people with a variety of service providers, including carpenters.

IKEA had initially planned to open 25 stores across the nation by 2025. In June, the company said it was likely to open more stores, possibly some smaller stores in cities to complement their typically larger showrooms in suburbs. The company has bought land in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Gurugram, and is also looking to expand into Surat, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Pune.

Mint had previously reported that Ikea plans to open a store in Mumbai in 2019 and will also allow consumers to buy online following the Mumbai launch.

With the Mumbai launch, the company will also experiment with new business models like home furnishing consultancy. Under this model, customers who become a part of the Ikea Family Members programme can request personal meetings with Ikea co-workers who visit their homes, understand their dreams and needs and get personalized recommendations.

With Agency Inputs