NCLAT allows Reliance Infratel, Reliance Jio to reach an agreement to sell

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday permitted Reliance Infratel, the Joint Lenders Forum led by State Bank of India and the prospective buyer of Reliance Infratel’s tower and fibre assets, Reliance Jio Infocom, to reach “an agreement on sale deed” with respect to the sale, but not give effect to the agreement till the tribunal arrived at a final decision.

The appellate tribunal directed all the parties to cooperate in the process, if so required under law, and deposit the sale amount in a separate escrow account.

The appellate tribunal was hearing Reliance Infratel’s appeal against the order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, prohibiting it from disposing of its assets in favour of Reliance Jio.

The 12 March 2018, stay order was passed in a plea by offshore investors of Reliance Infratel led by HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) Ltd, alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement for not taking their consent for the asset sale as per the Articles of Association of the company.

U.K. Chaudhary, appearing for Reliance Infratel, submitted that the sale had to given effect as soon as possible as the value of the assets was depreciating every day.

The money received from the sale would be used to pay off Reliance Group companies’ Rs. 45,000 crore debt owned to various banks, he stated.

Reliance Communication had moved the Supreme Court on 19 March against the NCLT order. The company was joined by SBI which approached the court on 20 March, seeking approval for the sale of assets to Reliance Jio.

However, on 5 April, a two-judge bench headed by justice A.K. Goel asked the parties to approach the NCLAT in accordance with the law.

In December 2017, as a part of its debt resolution plan, Relinace Communication had struck a Rs25,000 crore deal with Reliance Jio for the sale of its assets, including Reliance Infratel, to avoid proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The matter is listed for hearing on 18 April.

