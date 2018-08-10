Jet Airways defers Q1 result announcement

The Jet counter has slumped over 12% since 2 July and in intra-day trading today, it touched a 52-week low of ₹286.95

Mumbai: Facing financial headwinds, in a rare development, Jet Airways on Thursday deferred announcing the June quarter numbers to an unspecified late date.

In a BSE filing late in the evening, the Naresh Goyal-run airline, which had its AGM in earlier in the day, said the board of directors decided not to review the unaudited financial performance for the June quarter.

“The audit committee did not recommend financial results to the board for its approval, pending closure of certain matters,” the airline said in the regulatory filing without offering more details.

Addressing the shareholders today, Goyal said he felt “guilty and embarrassed” as shareholders have lost money, after airlines’ shares plummeted due to the financial woes.

The Jet counter has slumped over 12% since 2 July and in intra-day trading today, it touched a 52-week low of ₹286.95. From its 52-week high of ₹883.65 on 5 January 2018, the counter tumbled 67.5% to hit a one-year low of ₹286.95 in intra-day trading today.

Amid rising concerns over the airline’s financial health and proposed salary cuts, he said a new committee will be set up to improve public perception and negative publicity about it.