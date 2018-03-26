KEC International wins Rs2,419 crore new contracts

KEC International says transmission and distribution business has secured orders of Rs1,650 crore across India, Saarc and the Americas. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Infrastructure firm KEC International on Sunday said it has won new orders worth Rs2,419 crore across its businesses.

“KEC International Ltd..., an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs 2,419 crore across its businesses. Transmission & Distribution business has secured orders of Rs 1,650 crore across India, SAARC and the Americas,” the company said in a statement.

With the new order wins, total order intake for 2017-18 has crossed Rs15,000 crore, a growth of more than 20% over the previous financial year, the company said. “As we enter the new financial year, our robust and well diversified order book gives us confidence to deliver on our growth targets for the next year,” Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of KEC International Ltd, said.

The new contracts include a turnkey orders for construction of power substations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Bihar. While the company bagged order from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) for substations and associated transmission line in Karnataka, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has awarded the work for substations in Bihar.

In addition, it has won a turnkey order for 220kV overhead transmission line in Afghanistan while SAE Towers has received various orders from the Americas, the filing said. In Railways, the company said it has secured composite and overhead electrification orders aggregating to Rs769 crore across India.

“We are pleased with the new substation order wins, which help us in strengthening our substation portfolio significantly. We are delighted by the order wins in SAARC and the Americas as this reaffirms our faith in these regions becoming major growth drivers for us going forward,” Kejriwal said.