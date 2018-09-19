SAP, Alibaba team up on cloud services

SAP chief executive Bill McDermott. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Huangzhou/Frankfurt: SAP SE, the German business software company, said today it was teaming up with Alibaba to offer its flagship products on the Chinese company’s cloud infrastructure. SAP chief executive Bill McDermott said the group would offer its S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Cloud Platform products via Alibaba, enabling companies in China run their business processes using an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) model.

SAP, Europe’s most valuable technology company, also cooperates with US cloud providers as it ncourages clients to make a transition away from running its software on on-site servers to remote data centres. It recently launched a new marketing suite, called C/4HANA, which competes directly with cloud-based US rival Salesforce Inc.