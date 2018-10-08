Mercer acquires online assessment platform Mettl

Founded in 2010, Mettl is a SaaS-based online assessment platform

New Delhi: Global consulting firm Mercer, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., has acquired online assessment platform Mettl for an undisclosed amount, the Gurugram-based company said in a statement on Monday.

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of their employees. It operates in over 130 countries and employs more than 23,000 people.

Founded in 2010, Mettl is an online assessment SaaS platform offering solutions to track and measure technical, aptitude and psychometric skills of potential and existing employees. The company was seed-funded by Blume Ventures and backed by Kalaari Capital and IndoUS Ventures. Till date, it has raised $4.4 million in investment.

The acquisition marks Mercer’s entry into the rapidly growing global talent assessment market and enhances its position as a strategic talent advisor to companies, according to Ilya Bonic, global president of Mercer’s career line of business.

“The combination of Mercer’s pedigree and talent industry experience in India and Mettl’s leading-edge and scalable proprietary technology platform will enable companies in India to improve their workforce as they prepare for the future of work amidst rapid digitization,” said Anish Sarkar, chief executive officer, Mercer India.

Founded by Ketan Kapoor and Tonmoy Shingal, Mettl uses its proprietary content and big data analytics to measure personality, ability and job-specific skills for its clients. It claims to assist 2,000 global companies, 24 sector skill councils and 15 educational institutes in over 80 countries.

“By leveraging Mercer’s global footprint and leadership position, we can sustainably scale our presence and reach, helping companies avoid the cost of suboptimal hiring decisions amidst ongoing digital disruption,” said Kapoor, CEO at Mettl.

Avendus was the financial advisor to Mettl for the transaction.