Railway recruitment: Number of assistant loco pilots, technician jobs increased to 60,000

Indian Railways received an overwhelming response to its recruitment announcement in February, when it received 47 lakh applications for 26,502 posts. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to increase the number of jobs for assistant loco pilots and technicians from 26,502 to 60,000, the railway ministry said in a statement on Thursday. It will organize a centralized computer-based examination for these posts. The move comes after Indian Railways received an overwhelming response to its recruitment announcement in February, when it received 47 lakh applications for 26,502 posts.

The Railways received about 9.5 lakh job applications from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar where 9 lakh people applied for the jobs. About 4.5 lakh people applied from Rajasthan. These applicants, however, have complained that they are being allotted examination centres more than 500km away.

The railway ministry, in its press statement today, said that around 40 lakh applicants (83%) have been accommodated within 500km. But due to large number of applications from some states, the applicants had to be accommodated in examination centres more than 500km away.