GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 1,099

New Delhi: All the major airlines are gearing up to celebrate India’s 72nd Independence Day. Keeping pace with them, low-cost airline GoAir has also extended its ‘GO GR8 Festival’ offer to 15 August 2018. In the offer, flight tickets have been made available at a starting price of Rs 1,099 on up to 10 lakh seats. These exclusive deals are available on Paytm, ZoomCar, Treebo and Myntra. This offer was floated a week ago.

The ‘GO GR8 Festival’ offer can be used to travel from 11 September 2018 to 31 December 2018. This offer is applicable across all the channels and tickets during the sale period will be available on first-come first-served basis. To avail this offer, just log on to the GoAir website or mobile app and enjoy exclusive deals up to Rs 3,000.

Go Gr8 Festival Sale!

Fares starting Rs 1099*.

Now, enjoy the freedom to Go Gr8 with our extended sale period till 15th August, 2018

Travel Period: 11th September - 31st December, 2018

Air India is also offering discounts on flight tickets across the airline’s network on the occasion of Independence Day. Air India’s offer is available only for online bookings on its website. The sale offer is valid till 15 August 2018 and is applicable for travel within India and to/from India. In order to avail the discount, customers have to enter the promotion code 18INDAY.

Jet Airways was the first to announce a new sale offer in order to celebrate India’s 72nd Independence Day. Jet Airways ‘Global Fare’ sale offers flyers a 30% discount on international flight tickets. Jet Airways’ new offer is available both for economy and premium class flight tickets. The booking period of the offer will end on August 15, 2018. On the domestic front, Jet Airways is offering a 10% discount on flight tickets in its ‘Freedom Sale’ offer. The offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy class.