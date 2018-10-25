Petrol prices at month’s low, gap with diesel narrows

Photo: PTI

New Delhi: As Brent crude oil prices keep falling, the price of petrol has now touched a month’s low of Rs 81.10 in Delhi and Rs 86.58 in Mumbai. State-run oil marketing companies dropped petrol prices by 15 paise and diesel prices by 5 paise per litre.

Petrol prices had hit an all-time high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai on October 4 before the declining trend began. A litre of diesel now costs Rs 74.80 in Delhi and Rs 78.41 in Mumbai.

Here are 5 things to know about petrol and diesel price trends:

1. Narrowing the gap between the price of petrol and diesel, the decrease in petrol prices has been sharper than that of diesel. In Delhi, petrol costs just Rs 6.3 more than diesel. In Mumbai the price gap is Rs 8.17, Chennai Rs 5.19, Kolkata Rs 6.4.

2. The price gap is in sharp contrast to that of Rs 20 in 2012. Even in June 2017, the petrol-diesel price gap was Rs 11 in Delhi and Rs 16.8 in Mumbai. In Odisha, petrol is already cheaper than diesel. Cheaper diesel makes diesel cars more attractive to buyers.

3. Under pressure from sharp selloffs in stock markets, global crude oil prices are down by around 1% today. Brent crude oil futures were trading below $75 a barrel.

4. State-run oil retailers are already bearing a loss of Re 1 on every litre of petrol and diesel sold in the country after Union finance minister Arun Jaitley asked them to bear the cut and provide relief to the common man.

5. Fuel retailers in Delhi are complaining that their sales have declined after the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana lowered sales tax or VAT on petrol and diesel. Since the Delhi government did not follow suit, people are going to the neighbouring cities of Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad to buy cheaper fuel. The price gap is in the Rs 1-2 range.