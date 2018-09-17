IRCON’s IPO subscribed 29% on first day

Established in 1976, IRCON International is the second railways firm which is being divested.

New Delhi/Mumbai: Indian Railways engineering and construction company IRCON International’s IPO was subscribed 29% on the first day of its listing, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The three-day IPO, which closes on Wednesday, received 28,92,870 bids on Monday for 9,905,157 equity shares being offered, according to the NSE website.

Established in 1976, IRCON International is the second railways firm which is being divested. Earlier this year, RITES was also divested and its IPO was subscribed 67.17 times.

According to disinvestment plans for IRCON, the government is selling a 10% stake in the railways subsidiary to raise around Rs 467 crore. The company is debt-free and has an order book of Rs 22,406 crore as on March 2018. It also has overseas presence in countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, South Africa and Algeria.

According to analysts, the valuation of the issue is fair. The stock is available at 10.7-10.9 times FY18 earnings, said ICICI Securities. “Adjusting for subsidiary investments worth Rs 700 crore, the issue is available at 9.2 times FY18 EPS in the higher band, which is attractive,” the brokerage said in a note on 12 September.

Over FY15‐17, Ircon’s financials were muted and picked up in FY18, recording revenue and net profit growth of 31% and 24%, respectively. Ircon’s order book grew at 12.9% CAGR to Rs 22,400 crore in FY16-18. Of the total, railway projects comprise 86.7%, the highway sector contributes 5.6%, electrical works contribute 5.4% and the remainder 2.2% is from the building sector.

According to Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd a significant portion of IRCON’s contracts are awarded on nomination and government policy could materially impact the financials of the company, which is risky.

IDBI Capital Markets, IDBI Securities, Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

A senior railway official on condition of anonymity said, “The response has been low as compared to our expectations. With a around 60% subscription for RITES on the first day, we were hopeful of a better response. However, there are still two days to go, and we are hopeful of the issue being fully subscribed.”

The NDA government has reduced its PSU disinvestment target from Rs 1.03 lakh crore last year to Rs 80,000 crore in 2018-19.

Till the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the government had managed to raise around Rs 9,000 crore via stake sales in RITES and Bharat-22 ETF.