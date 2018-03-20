Jeff Bezos walks robotic dog as Facebook crisis deepens
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture of himself strutting in the sunshine with a robotic dog as Facebook shares tumble after data breach crisis
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 07 14 PM IST
New York: While the financial community was watching an internal crisis unfolding at Facebook, with a lot of market valuation lost in the process, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweeted this: A picture of himself strutting in the sunshine with a robotic dog.
Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference. #BostonDynamics pic.twitter.com/vE6CXrvV3o— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 19, 2018
For the record, AMZN is up 32% year-to-date vs FB -2.2% (now the only FAANG—Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google (now Alphabet, Inc.)—member in negative territory in 2018). Bloomberg
First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 07 12 PM IST
