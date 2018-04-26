 PepsiCo Q1 profit rises to $1.34 billion, beats estimates - Livemint
PepsiCo Q1 profit rises to $1.34 billion, beats estimates

PepsiCo’s net income rose to $1.34 billion, or 94 cents per share, in the first quarter ended 24 March, from $1.32 billion, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier
Last Published: Thu, Apr 26 2018. 04 04 PM IST
Nivedita BaluSiddharth Cavale
PepsiCo’s total revenue rose 4.3% to $12.56 billion, topping analysts’ estimate of $12.40 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
Bengaluru: PepsiCo Inc reported first-quarter sales that topped analysts’ estimate on Thursday on higher demand for its snacks such as Doritos and Cheetos as well as beverages such as Lipton tea.

The company said its Frito-Lay North America snacks business had strong performance with a 3% organic revenue growth. Organic revenue excludes benefits from divestitures and acquisitions.

Sales at its beverage unit, which makes Lipton tea and Mountain Dew, fell 1%, but were an improvement over the past two quarters when sales fell at least 3 percent.

Total revenue rose 4.3% to $12.56 billion, topping analysts’ estimate of $12.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Apr 26 2018. 04 04 PM IST
