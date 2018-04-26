PepsiCo Q1 profit rises to $1.34 billion, beats estimates
Bengaluru: PepsiCo Inc reported first-quarter sales that topped analysts’ estimate on Thursday on higher demand for its snacks such as Doritos and Cheetos as well as beverages such as Lipton tea.
The company said its Frito-Lay North America snacks business had strong performance with a 3% organic revenue growth. Organic revenue excludes benefits from divestitures and acquisitions.
Sales at its beverage unit, which makes Lipton tea and Mountain Dew, fell 1%, but were an improvement over the past two quarters when sales fell at least 3 percent.
PepsiCo’s net income rose to $1.34 billion, or 94 cents per share, in the first quarter ended 24 March, from $1.32 billion, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 4.3% to $12.56 billion, topping analysts’ estimate of $12.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Reuters
Latest News »
- Fido Dido, the curly haired cartoon mascot, makes a comeback on 7UP bottles
- Abbott discontinues Xience Alpine stents in India
- Opinion: Sunil Mittal’s tower deal tells Mukesh Ambani he’s no walkover
- Deutsche Bank scales back investment bank as profit drops
- News in Numbers: India ranks 138 on World’s Press Freedom Index
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth
Wipro’s recovery remains a non-starter
Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers deal structure suggests Idea Cellular is desperate for cash
IMF estimates higher crude oil prices may not have any significant impact on India’s GDP
Realizations increase at UltraTech Cement, but that’s unlikely to offset cost pressures