 Wipro Q4 profit falls 20% to Rs1, 803 crore - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Wipro Q4 profit falls 20% to Rs1, 803 crore

Wipro’s net profit fell to Rs1, 803 crore in the three months ended 31 March, from Rs2,261 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Wed, Apr 25 2018. 04 24 PM IST
Tanvi MehtaJessica Kuruthukulangara
Wipro’s revenue from operations fell 1.6% to Rs13,769 crore. Photo: Mint
Wipro’s revenue from operations fell 1.6% to Rs13,769 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd, India’s third-biggest software services exporter by revenue, reported a 20.3% fall in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates.

Net profit fell to Rs1, 803 crore ($269.99 million) in the three months ended 31 March, from Rs2,261 crore a year earlier, Wipro said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average expected the company to make a profit of Rs2,132 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations fell 1.6% to Rs13,769 crore. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Apr 25 2018. 04 22 PM IST
Topics: Wipro Wipro results Wipro Q4 results Wipro Q4 results FY 18 Wipro Q4 profit FY18

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »