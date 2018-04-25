Wipro Q4 profit falls 20% to Rs1, 803 crore

Wipro’s revenue from operations fell 1.6% to Rs13,769 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd, India’s third-biggest software services exporter by revenue, reported a 20.3% fall in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates.

Net profit fell to Rs1, 803 crore ($269.99 million) in the three months ended 31 March, from Rs2,261 crore a year earlier, Wipro said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average expected the company to make a profit of Rs2,132 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations fell 1.6% to Rs13,769 crore. Reuters