Wipro Q4 profit falls 20% to Rs1, 803 crore
Wipro’s net profit fell to Rs1, 803 crore in the three months ended 31 March, from Rs2,261 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Wed, Apr 25 2018. 04 24 PM IST
Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd, India’s third-biggest software services exporter by revenue, reported a 20.3% fall in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates.
Net profit fell to Rs1, 803 crore ($269.99 million) in the three months ended 31 March, from Rs2,261 crore a year earlier, Wipro said on Wednesday.
Analysts on average expected the company to make a profit of Rs2,132 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations fell 1.6% to Rs13,769 crore. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Apr 25 2018. 04 22 PM IST
