NCLAT to hear RCom plea against Ericsson move tomorrow

Ericsson had in 2014 signed a seven-year deal to operate and manage RCom’s nationwide telecom network. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear on Tuesday the plea of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) challenging National Company Law Tribunal’s, or NCLT’s, decision to start insolvency proceedings against it on a petition by Swedish telecom equipment firm Ericsson AB.

The plea of Anil Ambani-run RCom was mentioned Monday before a NCLAT bench, seeking an urgent hearing on the issue. The bench has directed that the matter be listed for hearing on Tuesday.

“The appeals filed in the NCLAT against the NCLT orders admitting RCom, Reliance Infratel Ltd and Reliance Telecom Ltd to the debt resolution process and appointment of the Interim Resolution Professional, were mentioned for urgent hearing today,” RCom said in a regulatory filing. “The NCLAT has fixed the appeals for hearing tomorrow, 29 May 2018.”

Major lenders, including China Development Bank, State Bank of India and Standard Chartered, have been formally impleaded to the appeal proceedings before NCLAT, RCom added.

RCom had last week approached the appellate tribunal along with its subsidiaries—Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel—against NCLT Mumbai’s 15 May move that admitted an insolvency petition filed by Ericsson.

The Swedish firm, which had signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom’s nationwide telecom network, had alleged that it had not been paid the dues. It had last September filed a petition with the NCLT Mumbai bench seeking liquidation of the telecom operator to recover Rs1,150 crore in dues.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.