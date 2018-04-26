Mobile learning start-up EdMobile Labs raises Rs5.5 crore from Unitus Seed Fund, others

Utter App presents itself as a tool for businesses to deliver training, in an easy-to-consume conversational format, to such employees over the same smartphone.

New Delhi: EdMobile Labs Pvt. Ltd, a Pune-based mobile learning start-up, on Thursday said it raised Rs5.5 crore from impact investor Unitus Seed Fund and some angel investors.

The funds will support the expansion of its flagship Utter App. Formerly called Sling App, Utter is a chatbot-style mobile learning app aimed at imparting English and on-the-job productivity skills to an increasing digital blue-collar workforce.

Several industries including e-commerce, logistics, cabs and food services today employ thousands of entry-level staff to carry out operations using smartphones. Utter App presents itself as a tool for businesses to deliver training, in an easy-to-consume conversational format, to such employees over the smartphone.

The application, which also caters to individual learners, uses a combination of chatbots and live tutors to offer small packets of content not only in English but in several regional languages as well. It’s a paid service with plans starting at Rs30 per month.

“We are thrilled to be working with Utter to support their growth. A combination of AI, multilingual chatbots, and packaged content, catering to the exponentially growing digital blue collar workforce worldwide, Utter offers a huge opportunity to achieve global scale with profitable unit economics and social impact,” said Srikrishna Ramamoorthy, a partner at Unitus Seed Fund.

According to the company, Utter is currently used by 500,000 institutional and about 100,000 retail users.

The ed-tech start-up has recently on-boarded institutional clients including Reliance Retail, Hippocampus Learning and IL&FS Education, and formed partnerships with telecom operators in some East Asian countries for the service, it said.

“Unitus Seed Fund’s investment is enabling us to build a strong B2B pipeline of business, globally. We now plan to use a combination of funding and revenues to build an effective base of profitable training mandates from large Institutional customers,” said Ninad Vengurlekar, chief executive and co-founder at Utter.