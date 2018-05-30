 Dilip Buildcon Q4 profit up 11% to Rs217 crore - Livemint
Dilip Buildcon Q4 profit up 11% to Rs217 crore

Dilip Buildcon reports a 11.01% jump in its standalone profit to Rs217.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2018

Last Published: Wed, May 30 2018. 05 54 PM IST
PTI
Bombay Stock Exchange. Shares of the company closed at Rs917.60 apiece on the BSE, down 12.87% from their previous close. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
New Delhi:Highways sector player Dilip Buildcon on Wednesday reported a 11.01% jump in its standalone net profit to Rs217.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs196.1 crore for the year-ago quarter.

Its total income rose to Rs2,562 crore during the quarter as against Rs1,753.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total expenses also rose to Rs2,283.8 crore during the quarter against Rs1,563 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.

Shares of the company closed at Rs917.60 apiece on the BSE, down 12.87% from their previous close.

