Monsanto India Q4 profit up 66% at Rs53.14 crore

Monsanto India board recommends a final dividend of Rs15 per share for the last financial year. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Monsanto India on Tuesday reported 66% rise in net profit at Rs53.14 crore for the quarter ending March on higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs31.93 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also increased to Rs161.18 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs147.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the last fiscal, net profit rose to Rs164.56 crore from 151.44 crore in the 2016-17 financial year. Total income rose to Rs689.34 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal from Rs658.67 crore in the previous year.

Monsanto India, which sells agri-inputs like seeds, said the board at its meeting held today has recommended a final dividend of Rs15 per share for the last financial year.