Air India late-night flights starting soon, flight tickets from Rs 1,000

Air India flight tickets in Bengaluru-Ahmedabad route begins from Rs 1,000. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Offering flight tickets at a cheaper price, Air India is introducing new night departure flights to some popular destinations including Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru with airfares beginning from Rs 1,000. The night departure flights, also known as red-eye flights because of their timings, depart late at night and arrive before dawn.

The airfare for Delhi-Goa and Goa-Delhi flight begins from Rs 3,000. The Delhi flight departs at 10 pm and arrives in Goa at 12.35 am. The Goa-Delhi flight, on the other hand, departs at 1.15 am and arrives in Delhi at 3.40 am.

Air India flight tickets in Bengaluru-Ahmedabad route begins from Rs 1,000. The Bengaluru flight departs at 12.30 am and reaches Ahmedabad at 2.35 am while the return flight departs from Ahmedabad at 3.05 am and reaches destination at 5.25 am.

The Delhi-Coimbatore flight, with fares beginning from Rs 2,500, flies at 9.15 pm and reaches at 12.30 am. From Coimbatore, the Air India flight departs at 1 am and reaches Delhi at 4 am.

Air India said these late night flights will run on a daily basis from November 30. With cheap fares, such red eye flights help travellers not only beat peak hour city traffic but also save on hotel charges.

Ahead of the winter holidays, several other airlines have also launched special fares and discounted tickets. Budget carrier GoAir is offering 13 lakh seats on sale with all inclusive fares beginning from Rs 1,313. GoAir’s sale will end on 18 November.

AirAsia, on the other hand, is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 399 and international tickets from Rs 1,999 in a new promotional offer for its loyalty programme members.