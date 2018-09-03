IndiGo puts yet another million flight tickets on sale

Bookings of flight tickets in the four-day ‘festive sale’ offer have begun from Monday for travel from 18 September 2018 to 30 March 2019, said IndiGo. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo (Intergloba Aviation Ltd) said Monday it had put on sale 10 lakh (one million) promotional seats for all-inclusive fares starting ₹ 999 for a one-way journey across its flight network, under a limited period offer. The Gurugram-headquartered airline has also offered a super cash amount of up to ₹ 600 (20%) on booking the ticket through mobile wallet provider MobiKwik, according to a company release.

Bookings of flight tickets in the four-day “festive sale” offer have begun from Monday for travel from 18 September 2018 to 30 March 2019, it said.

“We are delighted to announce this four-day festive sale across our network, effective 3 September till 6 September. We are sure customers will quickly grab the seats we have available, starting at fares as low as Rs 999,” IndiGo’s chief commercial officer William Boulter said.

Selling inventory in advance helps an airline generate working capital. This is the second time in as many months that the budget carrier, whose June quarter profitability was nearly wiped out over the year-ago period, has put a million seats up for sale. In July, it had put on sale 1.2 million seats at heavily discounted fares starting at ₹ 1,212.

The Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia-promoted InterGlobe Aviation had reported a 96.6% fall, year on year, in net profit to ₹ 27.8 crore in the June quarter owing to adverse impact of a falling rupee and high fuel prices.

Besides profitability erosion, the carrier is also struggling with frequent grounding of its Airbus A320neo planes powered by Pratt and Whitney engine. IndiGo had grounded five A320neos in late Julyfor want of spare engines.

IndiGo operates over 1,100 flights per day to 52 destinations, including eight international ones, with a fleet of 160 aircraft.