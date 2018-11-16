On trains and highways, Reliance Jio only one to pass call drop test
Either 3G or 2G network of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and state-run BSNL failed to meet call drop benchmark on four highway routes and all the three railway routes, according to a report. Reliance Jio name did not appear among companies that failed to meet call drop criteria on both the highway and rail routes.
New Delhi: All telecom operators, except Reliance Jio, failed to meet call drop benchmark in drive test conducted by sector regulator Trai on different highway and rail routes, a report said. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said that independent drive tests through its appointed agency was conducted on eight highways and three rail routes.
The highways between Asansol to Gaya, Digha to Asansol, Gaya to Danapur, Bengaluru to Murdeshwar, Raipur to Jagdalpur, Dehradun to Nainital, Mount Abu to Jaipur and Srinagar to Leh were covered in the test. Railway routes between Allahabad to Gorakhpur, Delhi to Mumbai and Jabalpur to Singrauli were covered.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
