On trains and highways, Reliance Jio only one to pass call drop test

Last Published: Fri, Nov 16 2018. 12 09 PM IST
PTI
Trai said independent drive tests through its appointed agency was conducted on eight highways and three rail routes. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
Trai said independent drive tests through its appointed agency was conducted on eight highways and three rail routes. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: All telecom operators, except Reliance Jio, failed to meet call drop benchmark in drive test conducted by sector regulator Trai on different highway and rail routes, a report said. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said that independent drive tests through its appointed agency was conducted on eight highways and three rail routes.

Either 3G or 2G network of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and state-run BSNL failed to meet call drop benchmark on four highway routes and all the three railway routes. Reliance Jio name did not appear among companies that failed to meet call drop criteria on both the highway and rail routes.

The highways between Asansol to Gaya, Digha to Asansol, Gaya to Danapur, Bengaluru to Murdeshwar, Raipur to Jagdalpur, Dehradun to Nainital, Mount Abu to Jaipur and Srinagar to Leh were covered in the test. Railway routes between Allahabad to Gorakhpur, Delhi to Mumbai and Jabalpur to Singrauli were covered.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Fri, Nov 16 2018. 12 08 PM IST
Topics: reliance jio airtel vodafone idea call drops jio mobile

