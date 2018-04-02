Ashok Leyland March sales up 23% at 22,453 units

For the fiscal 2017-18, Ashok Leyland’s total sales were at 174,873 units against 145,085 units sold in the previous year, up 21%. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland Ltd on Monday reported a 20% increase in total sales at 22,453 units for March as against 18,701 units in the same month last year.

Sales for its medium and heavy commercial vehicles increased by 12% at 17,057 units in March as against 15,277 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE. Light commercial vehicles sales jumped by 58% and stood at 5,396 units as against 3,424 units in March last year.

For the fiscal 2017-18, total sales were at 1,74,873 units as against 1,45,085 units sold in the previous year, up 21%.

At 11.26am, Ashok Leyland shares were up 1.45% to Rs147.40 on BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.47% to 33,123.28 points.