Alcatel evaluates local assembly of smartphones in India

TCL Communication, which makes Alcatel brand of phones, says it is considering setting up a plant to manufacture its products in India

Last Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 10 31 PM IST
PTI
The headquarters of Alcatel-Lucent in Paris. Alcatel on Tuesday also launched its device—Alcatel 3V, priced at Rs9,999.
New Delhi:TCL Communication, which makes Alcatel brand of phones, on Tuesday said it is evaluating setting up local assembly of Alcatel smartphones in India.

“We are in discussions with various players. We are looking at starting with semi-knocked down (SKD) assembly by September and will expand accordingly,” TCL Communications regional director India Praveen Valecha said.

He added that Alcatel Mobility Devices in India is expected to clock revenues of $50 million this year.

“We have been strengthening our portfolio to bring the latest to our customers at affordable prices... In the next three years, we want to be among the top five online smartphone brands in the country,” he added.

Stefan Streit, general manager (Global Marketing) at TCL Communication, said the company is focussed on building a “sustainable” brand in India.

“India is a very important market. We don’t want to come in, burn money and go away. We want to be in India and build a sustainable brand,” he said.

TCL Communication has also signed a pact (MoU) with Flipkart. Under the agreement, the partnership will focus on new product development, knowledge sharing, marketing and distribution of large-screen devices.

The company on Tuesday also launched its device—Alcatel 3V, priced at Rs9,999.

First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 10 31 PM IST
