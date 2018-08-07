Jet Airways launches Independence Day sale, up to 30% discount on offer

In a separate promotional scheme, Jet Airways is offering 10% discount on base fare on flights within India.

Full service carrier Jet Airways has launched a nine-day global fare sale as part of an Independence Day promotional offer. The Jet Airways sale, which starts from today, offers flyers a discount of up to 30% on base fare on Economy and Premiere class fares, according to the airline. This offer is applicable on both one-way and return tickets. This Jet Airways offer on international destinations will close on 15 August. “Guests can choose from any of the Jet Airways’ 21 international destinations and a host of European destinations on offer on board aligned flights with partner carriers,” the airline said.

Under this Jet Airways offer, travel is effective from the date of booking. But travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018.

The destinations include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Colombo, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Budapest, Madrid, Edinburgh, Hamburg, Pisa, Luxembourg, Vienna, Dusseldorf, Paris and Toronto.

Raj Sivakumar, Senior Vice-President – Worldwide Sales & Distribution, Jet Airways, said, the special Independence Day fares offer an opportunity for flyers to explore new destinations “using our attractive, limited period fares.”

In another promotional scheme, Jet Airways is offering 10% discount on base fare in Première and Economy class travel on flights within India. It is applicable on return journeys only. Travel must commence and the entire journey must be completed on or before 30 September, 2018, according to Jet Airways website.

Beyond India, Jet Airways operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America. The Jet Airways group currently operates a fleet of 120 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, the latest Boeing 737 Max 8, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.

Another airline GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099. Around 10 lakh seats are on up for grabs under the offer, according to the airline’s website. The booking for GoAir’s offer will close on 9 August and is applicable on travel till 31 December, 2018.

India’s biggest airline IndiGo is also offering fares starting as low as Rs 981. IndiGo’s offer will also close on 9 August and it is applicable on travel between 12 August and 8 October. The Rs 981 offer is for example applicable on Jammu to Srinagar route.