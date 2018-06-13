Lupin launches generic antibiotic inhalation solution in US

Shares of Lupin on Wednesday closed at Rs869.60 per scrip on BSE, up 1.79% from its previous close.

New Delhi:Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched its antibiotic Tobramycin inhalation solution in the US market.

The company has launched the product as it has received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.

The company’s Tobramycin Inhalation Solution USP, 300 mg/5 ml, is the generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Tobi 300 mg/5 ml, it added.

The product is indicated for the management of cystic fibrosis patients with P aeruginosa, Lupin said. As per IQVIA MAT April 2018 data, Tobramycin inhalation solution USP, 300 mg/5 ml, had annual sales of nearly $99 million in the American market, it added.

Shares of Lupin on Wednesday closed at Rs869.60 per scrip on BSE, up 1.79% from its previous close.