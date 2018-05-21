Usha Martin posts Q4 profit of Rs12.58 crore
Usha Martin registered a net loss of Rs267.95 crore for the full fiscal year 2018, as against Rs357.56 crore in the previous year
Kolkata: Wire rope and steel manufacturer Usha Martin Ltd on Monday said it had registered a net profit of Rs12.58 crore in the March quarter compared with a net loss of Rs147.89 crore in the same period last year, as a result of improved sales and efficiency.
For the full year, the company has registered a net loss of Rs267.95 crore as against Rs357.56 crore in the previous year.
The company’s revenue in the March quarter rose 21% year-on-year to Rs1,319.83 crore.
