Usha Martin posts Q4 profit of Rs12.58 crore

Usha Martin registered a net loss of Rs267.95 crore for the full fiscal year 2018, as against Rs357.56 crore in the previous year
Last Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 09 44 PM IST
Soumonty Kanungo
Usha Martin Ltd’s revenue in the March quarter rose 21% year-on-year to Rs1,319.83 crore.

Kolkata: Wire rope and steel manufacturer Usha Martin Ltd on Monday said it had registered a net profit of Rs12.58 crore in the March quarter compared with a net loss of Rs147.89 crore in the same period last year, as a result of improved sales and efficiency.

For the full year, the company has registered a net loss of Rs267.95 crore as against Rs357.56 crore in the previous year.

The company’s revenue in the March quarter rose 21% year-on-year to Rs1,319.83 crore.

First Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 09 44 PM IST
