Paytm trims losses to Rs899.6 crore in FY17

A Paytm signage is displayed at the One97 Communications Ltd headquarters in Noida. One97 Communications’ total income had grown over 38% to Rs828.6 crore in 2016-17 fiscal. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi:One97 Communications, which is the parent company of Paytm, has reduced its losses to Rs899.6 crore in the financial year 2016-17 compared to the previous fiscal, as per regulatory documents.

The company had posted a loss of Rs1,496.7 crore in 2015-16 fiscal, as per documents filed by the company with the corporate affairs ministry.

The documents, sourced by data intelligence company Paper.vc, showed that One 97 Communications’ total income had grown over 38% to Rs828.6 crore in 2016-17 fiscal. This is against a total income of Rs597.8 crore in the financial year 2015-16.

One97 Communications’ employee benefit expense in FY17 grew to Rs333.87 crore, compared to Rs143.13 crore in the previous fiscal.

When contacted, Paytm CFO and senior vice president Madhur Deora said the company invested over Rs2,000 crore in the fiscal ended March 2017 to expand digital payments ecosystem for consumers in the country and enabling small merchants to accept payments digitally.

“We witnessed strong growth in our business in FY2018, and made even larger investments particularly to bring digital payments to shopkeepers in the offline domain,” he added.

He further said: “We are committed to continued investments in our existing businesses, and to building new ones to make India a cashless nation.”