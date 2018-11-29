Emirates takes delivery of A380 in step forward for Airbus

Emirates and Rolls-Royce have been locked in negotiations over terms for the supply of turbines for the Airbus A380. Photo: Bloomberg

London: Emirates airlines took delivery of an Airbus A380 superjumbo that had previously been refused, marking a step forward for the embattled program. The Airbus A380, which had been fully kitted out and ready for delivery last month, was delivered in mid-November, a spokesman for Airbus SE said in a statement. Airbus said in a 31 October earnings update that it was “actively working to resolve certain commercial challenges” on the supply of the aircraft to a customer.

Emirates and engine-supplier Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc have been locked in negotiations over terms for the supply of turbines for the double-decker. The Gulf carrier in January placed a follow-on order for the plane that had been punted as a life-saving deal that would allow production of the aircraft to continue until 2029.

Spokespeople for Emirates and Rolls-Royce weren’t available to comment.

