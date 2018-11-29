Emirates takes delivery of A380 in step forward for Airbus
The Airbus A380, which had been fully kitted out and ready for delivery last month, was delivered to Emirates in mid-November
London: Emirates airlines took delivery of an Airbus A380 superjumbo that had previously been refused, marking a step forward for the embattled program. The Airbus A380, which had been fully kitted out and ready for delivery last month, was delivered in mid-November, a spokesman for Airbus SE said in a statement. Airbus said in a 31 October earnings update that it was “actively working to resolve certain commercial challenges” on the supply of the aircraft to a customer.
Emirates and engine-supplier Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc have been locked in negotiations over terms for the supply of turbines for the double-decker. The Gulf carrier in January placed a follow-on order for the plane that had been punted as a life-saving deal that would allow production of the aircraft to continue until 2029.
Spokespeople for Emirates and Rolls-Royce weren’t available to comment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
