Flipkart launches 2GUD, new e-commerce portal for refurbished goods

On its new e-commerce portal 2GUD, Flipkart will soon launch over 400 categories of certified refurbished products. There are 5 grades of refurbished products.

New Delhi: After closing down eBay.in, the India operations of the e-commerce website which it acquired last year, Flipkart today launched its new website to sell only refurbished products. Named 2GUD, the portal is like any other e-commerce site selling electronic items but has only certified refurbished products.

At present, the refurbished store is selling mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets and streaming devices. In the coming days, Flipkart will launch speakers, power banks, smart assistants, hair dyer, hair straightener, TV sets and other 400 product categories.

According to the new e-commerce portal, 2GUD sells only unused and returned products or used products which are restored to full functionality by professionals. Each product is certified and graded by experts at F1 Info Solutions and Services or other partners of Flipkart. All products are certified to be fully functional.

You will find products divided into 5 grades of refurbishing:

1. Unboxed like new: Unused with zero scratches. 12-month warranty.

2. Refurbished superb: Minimally used with negligible scratches

3. Refurbished very good: Moderately used with minimal scratches

4. Refurbished good: Extensively used with visible scratches

5. Refurbished okay: Heavily used with significant scratches

Flipkart says all products listed on this website goes through a rigorous 47-step quality check. For a mobile phone, for example, everything from its screens to batteries are tested. If any parts are found faulty, then the phone is replaced to its full functionality.

Flipkart is offering 3 to 12 month warranty across product categories.

eBay.in, which was sold by American ecommerce company eBay to Flipkart in 2017, had stopped accepting new orders from 14th August after which it was clear that Flipkart will launch a new portal.