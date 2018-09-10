 Snap’s chief strategy officer Imran Khan to leave - Livemint
Snap’s chief strategy officer Imran Khan to leave

Imran Khan was one of the highest paid Snap executives and was instrumental in taking the company public in March last year

Last Published: Mon, Sep 10 2018. 04 52 PM IST
Reuters
Snap said Imran Khan would continue to serve as chief strategy office for an interim period. Photo: Reuters
Bengaluru: Snap Inc., the parent of Snapchat messaging, said on Monday chief strategy officer Imran Khan will step down, the latest top-level executive to exit the company.

Khan, 41, whose last day has not been determined, became the chief strategy officer in 2015. He was one of the highest paid Snap executives and was instrumental in taking the company public in March last year.

At the time of joining, Khan received stock worth about $145 million, according to media reports.

Khan said the departure is not related to any disagreements with Snap, the company said.

The company’s finance head Andrew Vollero left in May and its vice president of monetization engineering, Stuart Bowers, quit to join Tesla Inc.

Snap said Khan would continue to serve as chief strategy office for an interim period.

First Published: Mon, Sep 10 2018. 04 52 PM IST
