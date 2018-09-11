Upwards Fintech raises $5 million in Series A funding

Founded in 2017 by IIT Delhi graduates Abhishek Soni and Nimesh Verma, Upwards Fintech provides personal loans up to ₹ 50,000 to salaried individuals, without a credit history and within 24 hours. Photo: iStockphoto

New Delhi: Upwards Fintech, which offers consumer-focussed micro loans, has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round from Chinese venture fund Shunwei Capital, the fintech startup said in a statement today. Existing seed investors, India Quotient and Mayfield Fund LLC also participated in the funding round.

Founded in 2017 by IIT Delhi graduates Abhishek Soni and Nimesh Verma, Upwards Fintech Pvt. Ltd. provides personal loans up to ₹ 50,000 to salaried individuals, without a credit history and within 24 hours. It claims to aggregate data from different mediums and generates a credit report with the over 500 data points available.

The Mumbai-based startup plans to utilize the funds to strengthen its technology and data science capabilities and expand to more cities. It is present in 30 cities in Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

“The mobile disruption occurring in India today is very similar to what happened in China eight years back. While India’s fintech industry is still very young, Upwards has exhibited tremendous growth since its inception over a year ago,” said Tuck Lye Koh, chief executive officer at Shunwei Capital.

Upwards disburses loans through Bajrang Investments Pvt.Ltd , a non-banking financial institution, and claims to have non-performing assets of less than 1 per cent.

Soni said that Upwards is targeting a loan book of Rs 100 crore in the next year. It has disbursed loans worth Rs 4 crore since November last year with 4,000 applications and an active user base of 250,000.

The company’s mobile application has over 100,000 downloads on Playstore and facilitates loans to all job profiles like teachers, software engineers, accountants, retail store employees, nurses among others, who draw a minimum salary of Rs.15000.

The company charges a processing fee of 2 per cent on the loan amount and interest rates between 18 and 32 per cent depending on the CIBIL score.

Mint reported in October last year that lending startups are growing consumer credit businesses at a time when banks burdened by loans have become cautious about lending.

Soni said, “We firmly believe that conventional underwriting and loan offerings cannot serve the needs of India’s emerging middle class and have invested heavily in building advanced data science-driven underwriting algorithms to address this gap.”

He added that 40 per cent of the credit demand is from smaller towns such as Bikaner (Rajasthan), Mandi (Karnataka) and Erode (Tamil Nadu). Upwards is in a pilot mode for deeper penetration in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, he said.

Upwards competes with other lending startups such as LoanTap Financial Technologies Pvt. Ltd and IDG Ventures backed Early Salary (Social Worth Technologies Pvt. Ltd) that has tied with Walmart’s Flipkart and Amazon to offer employee loans.

Recently PayU India also launched a consumer facing deferred payment offering called LazyPay.

“Having seen the micro-finance boom India first-hand, I am excited by the large market opportunity Upwards is targeting,” said Madhukar Sinha, partner at India Quotient.