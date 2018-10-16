Walmart trims 2018-19 earnings forecast on Flipkart deal

In May, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New York: Walmart Inc lowered its earnings forecast for the year on Tuesday to include the impact from its acquisition of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart, and said its e-commerce growth next year will be slower than the current financial year.

In May, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion, its largest-ever deal, in order to compete with Amazon.com Inc in an important growth market.

The retailer now expects to earn between $4.65 and $4.80 per share for 2018-19 from an earlier forecast of $4.90 and $5.05 per share.

Shares were down 2.5% at $91.5 in pre-market trading.

Walmart also expects a lower growth rate of 35% for its online business in 2019-20. Earlier this year, it said US online sales were on track to surge 40% for the current year.

In August, Walmart posted its best quarterly US sales growth in a decade and raised its full-year sales and profit outlooks, showing it could hold its own against Amazon.

The company has benefited from lower unemployment and tax cuts that have put more money in US consumers’ pockets this year.

For fiscal 2020, Walmart expects comparable sales growth of 2.5% to 3% and expects earnings to decline by a low-single-digit percentage compared to 2018-19 on account of Flipkart.

Also read: Walmart investor day to focus on Flipkart deal

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.