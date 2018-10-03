We offered analytics and engagement on the same platform: Anand Jain

Anand Jain, co-founder, CleverTap

CleverTap was born on an idea of customer engagement that is personalized, contextual and non-intrusive. In 2005, when I returned to India from the US, customer engagement was primarily a spray and pray approach. The dust from the dot-com bust had settled and digital was not yet a way of life for most in India.

Clearly, there weren’t many firms which worked in understanding user behaviour and engaging with them in a way that was not very intrusive, but at the same time, highly personalized and contextual. The first three years of CleverTap were spent in just building the product. In the last two years active sales have been pursued, and we now have nearly 8,000 brands using CleverTap.

CleverTap’s crucial click moment came when one of India’s largest telecom players began using the platform to engage with its end customers. It offered them advanced analytics and engagement on the same platform. This was a big deal, because until then, the market had either analytics players or customer engagement experts; not someone who could do both well. Once businesses started adopting CleverTap, they realized that the platform’s ability to analyse user behaviour, and build engagement strategies was invaluable. Here was a platform, that helped them eliminate data silos, unified the user journey across the board, and made it visible to the marketer and product teams.

The biggest benefit, however, was the ability to reach out to users instantly in their mobile moments. They could gather deep insights based on user behaviour, and use it to improve their products and provide a personalized customer experience to their users. One thing that has held us in good stead is our innovation. We are able to extend our value proposition to the market on the basis of strong tech leadership and deep customer relationships.

There was one moment when fate turned their way, a moment that they can look back upon and say, that was when it started. Capturing click moments.