There are more working women than working men in this Indian state

Three northeastern states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have over 50% women representation in its workforce. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: An average woman in small tribal states like Mizoram, Nagaland and Chhattisgarh is more likely to be working then a woman living in urban areas like Delhi. According to the latest data released by the Union ministry of labour and employment, women of Mizoram constitute about 59% of the state’s workforce while in Delhi the figure is 11.7%.

The northeastern state of Mizoram, which follows a matrilineal social system, has the highest share of women in the workforce in India. Conflict-ridden Jammu & Kashmir has the lowest -- in worker population ratio, women constitute only 7.9%.

Besides Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh also have over 50% women in their workforce.

According to the results of labour force surveys conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), the worker population ratio for females aged 15 years and above was 25.8% in 2015-16.

Besides Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and the union territory of Chandigarh are also at the bottom of the list with less 10% contribution of women in the workforce. Delhi (11.7%), Uttar Pradesh (12%) and Himachal Pradesh (15.15) also fare poorly.

Here is a complete list showing female employment rates in all states and union territories of India:

Mizoram: 59%

Nagaland: 55.9%

Chhattisgarh: 54.2%

Arunachal Pradesh: 51.6%

Meghalaya: 49.9%

Jharkhand: 48.2%

Sikkim: 48.2%

Andhra Pradesh: 47%

Manipur: 46.4%

Tripura: 45.3%

Telangana: 42.7%

Tamil Nadu: 39.3%

Karnataka: 33.3%

Maharashtra: 32.8%

Rajasthan: 31.9%

Puducherry: 28.1%

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 25.1%

Assam: 24.5%

Odisha: 23.7%

Kerala: 23.7%

Goa: 21.2%

Uttarakhand: 20.5%

West Bengal: 20.5%

Gujarat: 19.9%

Haryana: 18.7%

Bihar: 17.8%

Madhya Pradesh: 17.2%

Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 16.1%

Lakshadweep: 15.5%

Daman & Diu: 15.2%

Himachal Pradesh: 15.1%

Uttar Pradesh: 12%

Delhi: 11.7%

Punjab: 9.4%

Chandigarh: 8.1%

Jammu & Kashmir: 7.9%