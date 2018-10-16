Flipkart claims to have beat Amazon in fashion, mobile phones and large appliances during sale season

Flipkart sold 3 million smartphones on October 11, making it the single largest day for smartphone sales in India ever. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Led by dominance in key categories like fashion, mobile phones and large appliances, Walmart-backed e-commerce major Flipkart today claimed to have cornered over 70% market share in the Indian e-commerce market during the festive season sale.

In a statement, Flipkart said the massive market share was driven by leadership in deep penetrated and high average selling price categories like fashion, mobile phones, large appliances and furniture during The Big Billion Days sale.

Flipkart sold 3 million smartphones on October 11, making it the single largest day for smartphone sales in the country ever.

Flipkart claims to have amassed an unparalleled 85% share of online fashion market in India. In both mobiles and large appliances, the e-tailer says it has cornered 75% market share while in furniture, Flipkart says it is the largest retailer, both offline and online.

“Flipkart’s TBBD’18 has smashed all existing records to set new benchmarks for the entire Indian retail industry. Flipkart has recorded over 70% share of entire Indian e-commerce market in the 5 day TBBD’18 sale, matching scale with global marquee retail events,” the company said.

Traffic on Flipkart grew by 60% as compared with last year’s sale while transacting customers grew by 62%.

In terms of gross merchandising value, sales on Flipkart grew 80% over last year whereas units grew by close to double on a year-on-year basis.

In fashion category, the highest number of growth came from cities and towns of eastern part of India.

The large appliance (appliances and TV) category saw 105% growth over last year’s sale with around 50% of sales coming from Tier 2, 3 and beyond cities.

Flipkart claims that 2 out of every 3 TVs sold in India were sold on Flipkart during the sale.

Flipkart’s Private Brands portfolio grew by a whopping 550 times over last year’s sale with over 3 Private Brands products selling every second this season.