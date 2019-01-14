Amazon announces sale before new e-commerce rules come into force

During the last festive season, which began from Navratri or Durga Puja and went on till Diwali, Amazon had conducted three rounds of the Great Indian Festival sale.

New Delhi: Timed ahead of the February 1 deadline when the revised FDI policy for e-commerce that could restrict deep discounts comes into force, Amazon will begin the new year with a new sale beginning this weekend. The 4-day long ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ will start from January 20. The e-tailer is promising deals on smartphone brands like Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Samsung and 10.or.

“The Amazon Great Indian Sale will have great deals across a wide range of products including smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, home & kitchen, large appliances, daily essentials and more,” Manish Tiwary, vice president - category management, Amazon India, said in a statement. Amazon has also tied up with HDFC Bank to offer an extra 10% discount to its customers.

Amazon said it would offer discounts on brands like Puma, Red Tape, Bata, MotherCare, Vero Moda, Fastrack, Joyalukkas, Timex, Skybags, Arrow, LG, Voltas, BPL, HP, Canon, Philips, etc.

The new FDI guidelines that will come into effect from February are stricter in nature, causing companies such as Amazon India and Flipkart to go back to the drawing board.

Special offers will also be available on Amazon Brands - Amazonbasics, Solimo, Symbol, Myx, Vedaka, Presto among others. Customers can also get up to Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon Devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.

The commerce and industry ministry has announced a revised FDI e-commerce policy which will come into force from February 1. The new rules require e-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon to treat all vendors equally and bar them from featuring exclusive products on their platforms, owning inventory and thus being able to influence pricing and offering huge discounts.

The bar on e-commerce companies from selling products from entities they have stakes in could affect Amazon because it has stakes in its two major seller entities, Cloudtail and Appario.

During the upcoming sale, Amazon will also be promoting handloom and handicraft products from across the country such as Ikat, Banarasi, Tant sarees and leather shoes from Agra. Customers will also get to explore a range of products like office stationery and grocery items showcased by women entrepreneurs under Amazon Saheli.

