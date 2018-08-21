Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband preview offer launched. It is free for 3 months
Here is all you need to know about Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband preview offer. Check Jio broadband plan details, offers and rates.
Days after registrations for its much-awaited broadband service began, Reliance Jio has announced free preview plans for Jio GigaFiber broadband. Under the 90-day preview offer, Jio broadband is giving you free 100 GB monthly data free for 3 months at internet speed of upto 100Mbps.
After you have expressed your interest in getting Jio GigaFiber broadband connection on Jio website or MyJio app, Reliance Jio will start prioritising its launch based on the demand factor. The locality which gets a higher number of registrations will experience the availability of Jio broadband service faster.
As and when your locality or housing society gets selected for the service, Reliance Jio will contact you to get its fixed-line fiber-to-home broadband connection at the home or office address you gave during registration.
Free installation
The best part about the Jio GigaFiber broadband preview offer is that installation comes completely free of cost. There are zero installation charges and customers will only be charged a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500 for Jio’s broadband router. Since it is an optical line terminal (OLT) device with different configuration than a regular broadband router, your existing router is highly unlikely to be compatible with the Jio broadband connection. The Jio router has been named GigaHub Home Gateway.
Also read: The trick to get cheap broadband rates ahead of Jio GigaFiber launch
After the Jio GigaFiber preview offer ends, Reliance Jio customers will be given the option of migrating to its prepaid plans which will be announced in the next few months. Initially, Jio GigaFiber will be available only in prepaid plans. The postpaid plan will be rolled out later.
Jio’s speed
Jio is promising that downloading will happen in merely ‘milli-seconds’ with its ultra-fast broadband service. The key distinguisher being the fiber cable of Jio GigaFiber which comes directly to your home. It says unlike fiber, traditional cable reduces the speed due to patches in between.
Jio is also expected to rollout its TV connection service soon which will be bundled with the broadband connection.
Also read: Registering for Reliance Jio GigaFiber doesn’t make you a Jio broadband customer. Here’s why you should still register
More From Companies »
- Billionaire Pallonji Mistry battles to unlock $17 billion of his wealth
- Startup co-working spaces find a new address: shopping malls
- Noel Tata puts Trent growth on fast track
- Raw Pressery raises Rs 33.5 crore in debt and equity from Alteria Capital
- SpiceJet puts long-haul international flights plan on hold
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Oppo F9 Pro India launch today: Specifications, price, live stream link
- The new anthem in Kerala floods: ‘Oh, deep in my heart...we shall overcome’
- MakeMyTrip’s attempts to juggle between growth and profitability
- The economic implications of the Kerala floods
- Is your mutual fund buying or selling stocks too much?
Mark to Market »
- MakeMyTrip’s attempts to juggle between growth and profitability
- Kerala’s SoS may not have major impact on asset quality of banks
- Subsidy sharing concerns loom for state-run upstream oil firms
- L&T is better off rewarding investors given the poor investment avenues
- Coal India’s share sale plans eclipse bright outlook for FY19