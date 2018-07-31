 Anil Agarwal makes firm offer to buy rest of Vedanta Resources - Livemint
Anil Agarwal makes firm offer to buy rest of Vedanta Resources

Vedanta investors will receive $10.89 per share in cash for each share of the company, representing a premium of about 6% to the stock’s Monday close

Last Published: Tue, Jul 31 2018. 12 17 PM IST
Reuters
Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal’s family trust, Volcan Investments, made a firm offer to buy Vedanta stake it did not already own in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at $3.07 billion. File Photo: Mint
Bengaluru: Vedanta Resources Plc said on Tuesday that chairman Anil Agarwal’s family trust, Volcan Investments, made a firm offer to buy Vedanta stake it did not already own in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at $3.07 billion.

Vedanta investors will receive $10.89 per share in cash for each share of the company, representing a premium of about 6% to the stock’s Monday close.

