Anil Agarwal makes firm offer to buy rest of Vedanta Resources

Bengaluru: Vedanta Resources Plc said on Tuesday that chairman Anil Agarwal’s family trust, Volcan Investments, made a firm offer to buy Vedanta stake it did not already own in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at $3.07 billion.

Vedanta investors will receive $10.89 per share in cash for each share of the company, representing a premium of about 6% to the stock’s Monday close.