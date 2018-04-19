TCS Q4 profit rises 4.5% to Rs6,904 crore, beats market expectations

On Thursday, TCS share price rose 0.99%, or Rs31.15, to Rs3,190.65 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.28%, 95.61 points, to end the day at 34,427.29. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India’s biggest software services exporter, reported a 4.5% rise in Q4 profit on Thursday, beating market expectations.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rs6,904 crore ($1.05 billion) in the quarter ended 31 March from Rs6,608 crore in the same period a year earlier, said TCS in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based company to report a profit of Rs6,798 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations rose 8.2% to Rs32,075 crore.

On Thursday, TCS shares rose 0.99%, or Rs31.15, to Rs3,190.65 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.28%, 95.61 points, to end the day at 34,427.29.