DCM Shriram’s Q3 profit up 56% at Rs213 crore
New Delhi: DCM Shriram has reported a 56% jump in its net profit at Rs213 crore in the third quarter ending December 2017.
The profit after tax was Rs137 crore in the October-December quarter of 2016-17. Net revenues stood at Rs1,784 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs1,365 crore a year earlier, it said in a statement.
In the chemical vertical, the company said volumes gain was of 34% on account of full utilisation of expanded capacities at Bharuch, supported by firm prices.
In sugar segment, volumes were up 19% on account of early commencement of season, among other reasons.
DCM Shriram’s gross debt as on 31 December, 2017 stood at Rs631 crore compared to Rs964 crore as on 31 December, 2016.
“Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs454 crore versus Rs190 crore for the same period,” it said.
Its shares closed at Rs568.30 apiece on BSE, up 0.38 over the previous trading day.
Latest News »
Latest News »
Iran threatens to ‘vigorously’ resume enrichment if US quits nuclear deal
President Kovind promulgates ordinance providing death penalty for child rapists
Tata Motors’ market share in commercial vehicles rises to 44% in FY18 on turnaround strategy
Idea Cellular’s proposal for 100% FDI under consideration of DIPP
ICICI-Videocon loan case: Sebi may seek forensic probe of bank books, disclosures
Mark to Market »
IndusInd Bank’s big bad loan divergence foretells a painful bank results season
Investors in IBC companies face a harsh reality
Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services ends FY18 well, will valuations tango?
RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
ACC: Healthy volume growth, lower overhead expenses save the day