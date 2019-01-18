Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 899 in new sale

Vistara’s latest flight ticket offer is applicable on travel between February 1 and September 18

Vistara is offering flight tickets from Rs 899 as part of its 4th anniversary sale. The airline’s latest offer covers all three classes of travel. Discounts under this offer range up to 80% relative to the standard last-minute fares on all routes served by the airline, Vistara said. Under the sale, fares for economy class start at Rs 899, premium economy at Rs 1,499 and business class at Rs 4,999, inclusive of all taxes and fees. The window for booking tickets under Vistara’s offer ends today at 23:59 hours.

Vistara’s latest offer is applicable on travel between February 1 and September 18. But a minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required for booking economy class and premium economy tickets under this offer. And a minimum of 30 days advance purchase is required for business class.

Giving more details about ticket prices under its latest offer, Vistara said that economy class fares for all sectors are priced below Rs 2,999, while premium economy and business class fares are priced below Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

The Rs 899 fare is applicable on economy class travel between Bagdogra and Guwahati. Prices on other Vistara routes for economy class travel include Ahmedabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,999), Chennai-Kolkata (Rs 1,999), Delhi-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,599), Delhi-Bengaluru (Rs 2,599), Delhi-Bhubaneswar (Rs 2,399), Delhi-Goa (Rs 2,699), Delhi-Hyderabad (Rs 2,299), Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,499), and Delhi-Ranchi (Rs 1,999).

Vistara, which is a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has not disclosed the number of seats up for grabs under this offer. Seats under these fares are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the airline said.

Meanwhile, budget carrier GoAir is offering fares from Rs Rs 999 for travel period from January 19 to September 29. Domestic carriers inducted, for the first time, over 100 planes in 2018, tracking strong growth in passenger traffic, Press Trust of India reported, citing industry figures.