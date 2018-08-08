SC warns Amrapali group not to play smart with court

The Supreme Court has asked power companies to restore electricity at two projects of the group

New Delhi: Do not play smart or we will render you homeless, the Supreme Court on Wednesday warned real estate major Amrapali group, accused of delaying its projects to the detriment of homebuyers’ interest.

The court would sell “each and every property” of the firm to recover the cost of construction of pending real estate projects, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said. “The real problem is that you have delayed giving possession of homes. Do not try to play smart or we will sell each and every property of yours and render you homeless,” the Bench said.

The Bench asked the group to submit a valuation report of movable and immovable properties of its managing director and board of directors within 15 days. It also sought details of companies that were looking after the maintenance of Amrapali projects and the funds collected and disbursed so far. The apex court also enquired about the details of its serving directors and those who have left the Amrapali group since 2008.

The top court, however, asked power companies to restore electricity at two projects of the group, which was disconnected owing to arrears. The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Ltd had told the Supreme Court on 2 August that it was ready to undertake the projects of the Amrapali group of companies, which had failed to hand over possession of flats to around 42,000 home buyers. The Bench had asked the NBCC for a “concrete proposal” within 30 days on how the corporation proposed to complete the projects, along with a timeline of work.

The top court had earlier cracked the whip on the group for playing “fraud” and “dirty games” with the court, and ordered attachment of all the bank accounts and movable properties of 40 firms of the real estate major. It had directed the group to place before it the details of its bank accounts from 2008 to date, and also ordered freezing of bank accounts of the directors of its 40 companies, besides attaching their personal properties as well. The group had earlier told the court in an affidavit that it was not in a position to complete the projects and hand over the possession of flats to over 42,000 homebuyers in a time-bound manner.