Jet Airways Diwali sale: Up to 30% discount on offer on flight tickets

New Delhi: Jet Airways has announced a 7-day global sale for air passengers. Under Jet Airways Happy Diwali festive season offer, passengers can avail up to 30% discount on its domestic and international routes, the carrier mentioned on its site. The booking period for this offer, which started on 30 October 2018, will end on 5 November 2018. “Up to 30% discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India across our international network operated by Jet Airways,” Jet Airways said.

The latest Jet Airways offer will be available across all booking channels. People who choose to book directly through Jet Airways’ website or mobile app can avail more benefits. These include a zero-cancellation fee for changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking, locking a preferred fare for up to 72 hours against any hikes for a nominal fee, and airport lounge access for a nominal fee, as per the carrier website.

Jet Airways global sale fare is applicable on one way and return journeys

For travel to international destinations, travel must begin on or after 30 October 2018. But for Manchester, travel must commence on or after 5 November 2018, as per Jet Airways’ site.

For travel in Economy on flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure for travel on or after 14 November 2018.

Jet Airways would start direct flight between Mumbai and Manchester from 5 November, making it the 21st international destination for the airline.The full service carrier said it would introduce two new international routes besides reinforcing two existing routes with additional frequencies.

Besides Mumbai-Manchester, the airline would operate flight on Pune-Singapore route starting from 1 December.