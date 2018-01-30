Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q3 profit falls 26% to Rs26.97 crore

Mahindra Lifespace Developers CEO and MD Anita Arjundas says the company looks forward to maximising performance full potential given a large number of new project launches that are planned in the near future. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers on Tuesday reported a 26% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs25.97 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December.

Its net profit stood at Rs35.22 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. The total income fell to Rs185.64 crore in the third quarter this fiscal from Rs228.07 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

“The quarter gone by reflects the best operational performance so far this year. Having said that, we look forward to maximising performance full potential given a large number of new project launches that are planned in the near future,” the company’s managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Anita Arjundas said.

Mahindra Lifespace development footprint spans 23 million sq. ft of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. It has over 4,960 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/ management at its integrated developments in four cities.