Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q3 profit falls 26% to Rs26.97 crore
New Delhi: Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers on Tuesday reported a 26% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs25.97 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December.
Its net profit stood at Rs35.22 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. The total income fell to Rs185.64 crore in the third quarter this fiscal from Rs228.07 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.
“The quarter gone by reflects the best operational performance so far this year. Having said that, we look forward to maximising performance full potential given a large number of new project launches that are planned in the near future,” the company’s managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Anita Arjundas said.
Mahindra Lifespace development footprint spans 23 million sq. ft of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. It has over 4,960 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/ management at its integrated developments in four cities.
Latest News »
- 2018 may be a tough year for start-ups vying for funds: study
- Essar Steel lenders ask ArcelorMittal, Numetal to clear outstanding dues
- Rise in bad loans impairs monetary policy transmission: RBI paper
- Increasing global warming leading to fish mortalities in Arabian Sea: Indo-US study
- Akhilesh meets KCR, says regional parties can beat BJP in 2019
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Efficiency and cost rationalization measures buoy Concor
GST revenue collection in April tops Rs1 trillion, but too early to celebrate
Old risks may revisit road firms if Macquarie’s bid turns trendsetter in TOT projects
Dabur India’s results show why Indian FMCG valuations are crazier than some FANG stocks
Aluminium shares may tag fundamentals more closely as sanctions’ shadow shortens