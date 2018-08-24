Manpasand Beverages sets up ₹180 crore facility in Varanasi
Manpasand Beverages said the facility will lead to capacity addition of 45,000 to 50,000 cases per day from its existing capacity of around 2,25,000 cases per day
New Delhi: Fruit juice maker Manpasand Beverages on Friday said it has completed the setting up a ₹180 crore manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh.
“The new facility is located in Varanasi. We propose to focus on manufacturing our existing range of products. With this, we will be better positioned to cater the markets of North and East India,” Manpasand Beverages said in a BSE filing.
Investment for this new facility is approximately ₹170-180 crore. The company said the facility will lead to capacity addition of 45,000 to 50,000 cases per day from its existing capacity of around 2,25,000 cases per day.
Earlier this month, Manpasand Beverages said it is planning to invest ₹1,500 crore to set up 10 new manufacturing plants in the country by 2020 in its effort to drive volume.
Manpasand stock was trading 4.96 per cent lower at Rs 122.60 on BSE.
