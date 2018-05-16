Alembic Pharma posts Q4 profit of Rs93.79 crore

Alembic Pharma said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs4 per equity share having face value of Rs2 each

New Delhi: Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs93.79 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit after taxes, non-controlling interests and share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures of Rs93.04 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs853.31 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs741.35 crore for the same period year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs412.63 crore as against Rs403.16 crore for the year ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs3,130.81 crore for the fiscal year 2018. It was Rs3,134.61 crore for the previous fiscal period.

The US generic business grew by 45% during the quarter despite a challenging and dynamic business environment, Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs479.25 per scrip in the on BSE, down 0.06% from its previous close.